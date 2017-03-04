London Grammar dismiss ‘lazy’ comparisons to The xx ahead of their new album

'It sounds like a completely different realm'

London Grammar have dismissed past comparisons to The xx – saying that the music from their upcoming second album is in an ‘entirely different realm’.

The trio are in the final stages of mastering their new album, the follow-up to 2013’s acclaimed ‘If You Wait‘. Around the time of their debut, some critics compared the band to The xx. However, in an exclusive comeback interview about their new album, London Grammar dismissed them as ‘lazy’ and said that their new songs would distance themselves from such similarities.

When NME asked the band about any previous misconceptions about the band, guitarist Dan Rothman replied: “Oh, [back then] it was just The xx thing. I think that is going to be even less so now. It sounds like a completely different realm. No disrespect to them, because I think they’re amazing. It is the fact that there’s three of us as two girls and a boy – but it’s just lazy.”

Dot Major on percussion and keys continued: “I do think that’s totally natural. The attention span that people have, and that’s not negative because I have it as well, but you look at something and you want a point of reference to mean if it’s going to be worth even five seconds of your time. Having some kind of comparison is inevitable.”

Singer Hannah Reid added: “They are of course, hugely influential – so I would say we were influenced by them.”

While last week the band appeared to self-confirm their appearance at Glastonbury 2017, London Grammar are expected to announce release details of their second album shortly, along with UK and European tour dates after recently being confirmed to perform at Finland’s Flow Festival alongside the likes of Lana Del Rey, The xx, Aphex Twin, Flume and many more.

London Grammar have also been announced for Scotland’s new TRSMT Festival with the likes of Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro – as well as Parklife with Frank Ocean and The 1975.