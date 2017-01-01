London Grammar share new single ‘Rooting For You’

Their first new music since 2013's acclaimed 'If You Wait'

London Grammar have shared their new single ‘Rooting For You’, marking the group’s first new music since debut album ‘If You Wait’ in 2013.

The band shared the song via their Facebook and Twitter accounts, with Phil Taggart revealing he will be premiering the song on his BBC Radio 1 show tonight (January 1st).

Two versions of the song have been released. The first is a radio-friendly cut, whilst the band have also shared a live version, featuring around two minutes of acappella. You can hear both below.

Last month, the band were announced for Flow Festival, alongside Lana Del Rey, The xx and Aphex Twin.

Also on the bill for the event in Finland’s capital of Helsinki are Flume, Vince Staples, Angel Olsen, Jenny Hval, Maceo Plex, Jon Hopkins (DJ Set), and Bicep, plus Finnish acts Alma, MC Taakiborsta, Femme En Fourrure, and Kauriinmetsastajat – with many more to be announced between now and the summer.

The group played their first show in Asia on November 26 at the Clockenflap in Hong Kong. Last week, the band announced that they would be playing a small show on January 5 in a major Australian city.

Full details are set to be announced tomorrow (January 2) and tickets will be available to purchase via ballot invitation only. You can sign up here.