London Grammar perform new song ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ for Comic Relief – watch

Song is title track of band's second album due in June

London Grammar performed new song ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ for Comic Relief on Friday. Watch the video below.

It’s the title track from the band’s recently announced second album, which is due for release on June 9.

The follow-up to 2013’s acclaimed ‘If You Wait’ was produced by Paul Epworth (Florence + The Machine, Bloc Party), Greg Kurstin (Sia, Beck), Tim Bran and Roy Kerr, and Jon Hopkins, and is opened with previously released singles ‘Rooting For You’ and ‘Big Picture’.

Prior to the appearance on the charity show, they shared the track, described by NME as ‘blooming and cinematic‘.

The tracklist for ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’

Rooting For You Big Picture Wild Eyed Oh Woman Oh Man Hell To The Liars Everyone Else Non Believer Bones of Ribbon Who Am I Leave The War With Me Truth Is A Beautiful Thing

The band also announced a small run of intimate dates in April. Tickets are now on sale and will be available here. The dates are as follows:

Monday April 3 – GLASGOW Oran Mor

Tuesday April 4 – BIRMINGHAM Town Hall

Thursday April 6 – LONDON Hackney Round Chapel

Speaking to NME about the new record, the band’s Hannah Reid said: “The first album was a lot more about relationships, but then the second one is too – but in a different way. It’s probably about the relationship you have with yourself, rather than one specific other person. The relationship that us three had on the road, and there’s a lot about the meaning of life in general, which is SO lame, but that is what we talk about!”

Guitarist Dan Rothman went on to say that fans can expect it to be less moody than the first record. “It’s maybe less ‘samey’,” he said. “We’ve tried to provide more variety.”