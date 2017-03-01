London Grammar return to perform new single ‘Big Picture’ on ‘Late Show With James Corden’

Get an epic taster of the trio's second album

London Grammar have returned to give new material its television debut by performing new single ‘Big Picture’ on the ‘Late Late Show’ with James Corden. Watch it below.

The trio are currently adding the finishing touches to their long-awaited second album – the follow-up to 2013’s acclaimed ‘If You Wait‘.

As well as dropping comeback track ‘Rooting For You‘ on New Year’s Eve and recording a cover of The Verve’s classic ‘Bittersweet Symphony‘, the Ivor Novello-winners aired their cinematic new single ‘Big Picture‘ on US TV last night.

“It’s kind of really been the last couple of years, we’ve been pretty intensely doing it,” keys player and percussionist Dot Major told NME. “There was a couple of bits of stuff that Hannah had while soundchecking around the first album, which we did in the studio before touring, but other than that it’s been a pretty intense, separate process. It’s been amazing because it reminds you why you were doing it in the first place. Once you go touring you forget that feeling of sitting in a room together and making music. That’s what it’s all about.”

While last week the band appeared to self-confirm their appearance at Glastonbury 2017, London Grammar are expected to announce release details of their second album shortly, along with UK and European tour dates after recently being confirmed to perform at Finland’s Flow Festival alongside the likes of Lana Del Rey, The xx, Aphen Twin, Flume and many more. London Grammar have also been announced for Scotland’s new TRSMT Festival with the likes of Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro – as well as Parklife with Frank Ocean and The 1975.