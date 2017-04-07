London Grammar showcase new album at intimate London show
London Grammar showcased new tracks from their upcoming new album ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing‘ at an intimate show in London last night. Check out footage and the setlist below.
The returning trio were performing at the final of their three sold out UK shows, rolling in to the Round Chapel in Hackney for a short but powerful set of favourites from their acclaimed 2013 debut ‘If You Wait‘, along with five new songs ‘Rooting For You’, ‘Big Picture’, ‘Hell To The Liars’, ‘Who Am I’ and title track ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’.
“When we started the new album, I promised myself two things,” singer Hannah Reid told the crowd. “I promised myself I wouldn’t sing any high notes then we wrote ‘Big Picture’, and I also said ‘no sad, miserable ones’ then we wrote ‘Hell To The Liars’.
Reviewing the show, NME wrote: “What tonight’s performance lacked it length, it made up for in sheer, breath-taking grace. From the sombre new take on their Disclosure collaboration ‘Help Me Lose My Mind’ blended with fan favourite ‘Flickers’, to the almighty emotional release with the drum climax on ‘Hell To The Liars’, London Grammar return at the peak of their powers.
“Not only was it a flawless performance, but their new material sees the intimacy of their sound bloom into a far more considered, three-dimensional and fully-formed realm.”
See official footage of the closing
London Grammar played:
Rooting for You
Nightcall (Kavinsky cover)
Flickers
Wasting My Young Years
Hell to the Liars
Interlude
Sights
Hey Now
Who Am I
Strong
Encore:
Truth Is a Beautiful Thing
Big Picture
Metal & Dust
Watch London Grammar perform ‘Hell To The Liars’ earlier this year:
“The first album was a lot more about relationships, but then the second one is too – but in a different way,” singer Hannah Reid told NME about their ‘dream-like’ new record. “It’s probably about the relationship you have with yourself, rather than one specific other person. The relationship that us three had on the road, and there’s a lot about the meaning of life in general, which is SO lame, but that is what we talk about!”
Guitarist Dan Rothman then went on to say that fans can expect it to be ‘less moody than the first record’. “It’s maybe less ‘samey’,” he said. “We’ve tried to provide more variety.”
“We’ve expanded on the filmic, cinematic aspect,” added Dot Major in percussion and keys. “That’s maybe something that’s consistent throughout the new album, but in terms of what’s going on in different songs it definitely varies a bit more.
London Grammar release new album ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ on June 9 2017. This summer, they perform at Parklife, Glastonbury and TRNSMT Festival.