Listen to London Grammar’s cover of The Verve’s ‘Bittersweet Symphony’

Band are prepping their second album for release

London Grammar recently covered The Verve for BBC Radio 1.

The band are expected to announce details of their second album shortly, but, earlier this week, delivered a cover of Verve classic ‘Bittersweet Symphony’. Hear that in the video below.

London Grammar recently unveiled another taster for their upcoming second album, by releasing new song and video ‘Big Picture’.

The Ivor Novello-winning band returned with comeback single ‘Rooting For You‘ in December, and have been on tour playing a handful of shows in Australia since.

Their new album will be the follow-up to 2013’s ‘If You Wait’.

They were recently confirmed to perform at Finland’s Flow Festival alongside the likes of Lana Del Rey, The xx, Aphex Twin, Flume and many more.

London Grammar have also been announced for Scotland’s new TRSMT Festival with the likes of Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro – as well as Parklife with Frank Ocean and The 1975.