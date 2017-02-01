London Grammar unveil new single and video for ‘Big Picture’

Another epic taster of album No.2

London Grammar have unveiled yet another taster for their upcoming second album, by releasing new song and video ‘Big Picture’. Check it out below.

The Ivor Novello-winning band returned with swooping comeback single ‘Rooting For You‘ in December, and have been on tour playing a handful of shows in Australia since.

Now, the ever-blooming ambition of the band of the follow-up to 2013’s ‘If You Wait’ continues to grow with the widescreen and cinematic new single, the aptly-titled ‘Big Picture’.

Produced by the Mercury-nominated Jon Hopkins (Brian Eno, King Creosote), the new single showcases the soaring vocals of Hannah Reid at their most affirming, while the sparse guitar work of Dan Rothman and the heavenly synth, rhythm and percussive backing of Dot Major really give the track room to breathe.

The video was made director Sophie Muller (Coldplay, Beyonce), with the visuals echoing the very vivid and filmic nature of the track, while the band perform against a dramatic and ever-changing night sky as they work their way through the desert.

The band are expected to announce release details of their second album shortly, along with UK and European tour dates after recently being confirmed to perform at Finland’s Flow Festival alongside the likes of Lana Del Rey, The xx, Aphen Twin, Flume and many more. London Grammar have also been announced for Scotland’s new TRSMT Festival with the likes of Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro – as well as Parklife with Frank Ocean and The 1975.