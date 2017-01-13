Location of David Bowie’s ‘No Plan’ video revealed

The posthumous clip was unveiled to mark what would have been Bowie's 70th birthday

The London location of David Bowie‘s posthumous ‘No Plan’ music video has been revealed.

To mark what would have been Bowie’s 70th birthday, a new EP of music was released last week, along with a video for ‘No Plan’.

As well as the single ‘Lazarus’, the EP features tracks recorded for the acclaimed musical of the same name – backed by ‘No Plan’, ‘Killing A Little Time’ and ‘When I Met You’. Recorded around the time of ‘Blackstar’ for the musical ‘Lazarus’, these were Bowie’s final ever recordings.

Press/Jimmy King

Directed by Tom Hingston, the video calls upon the motif of rows of TV screens from ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’, with a nod to main character Thomas Newton with a electrical shop named ‘Newton Electrical’ – ending with visions of space travel and a fitting final salute from Bowie.

Time Out London now reports that the shop is actually a laundrette in Brockley, South London. Despite the video showing a sign for Foxgrove Road, the Beckenham road where Bowie grew up, the laundrette is actually situated on Endwell Road.

Watch the ‘No Plan’ video below.

Bowie passed away just over a year ago, on January 10, 2016, two days after his 69th birthday and the release of final album ‘Blackstar’.

Fans have been marking the one year anniversary of his death by paying tribute to the late music icon in his birthplace of Brixton and in New York.