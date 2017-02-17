London Mayor Sadiq Khan: ‘Grime is here to stay’

Skepta also praised the Mayor for 'going against the grain'

Mayor Of London Saqiq Khan has spoken up in praise of t city’s grime scene, declaring that it is ‘here to stay’. Watch our video interview with the Mayor above.

The Mayor was appearing at the VO5 NME Awards 2017, where he presented Skepta with the Best British Male award.

“My girls are 15 and 17 and big grime fans,” Mr Khan told NME. “Skepta’s one of their heroes, Stormzy, Wiley, it’s great. We went to Drake last week and he had Section Boyz on stage – they’re a big grime act from London.”

He added: “Grime is here to stay.”

The Mayor also stopped to have his photo taken with the stars of the scene and Goldie.

Can I get a pic for the 'gram? #VO5NMEAwards A post shared by NME (@nmemagazine) on Feb 15, 2017 at 3:19pm PST

Introducing Skepta as we he won his award, the Mayor said: “Can I tell you what an honour this is? This guy is cool, this guy is talented, this guy is a role model, this guy is a Londoner and it’s Skepta!”

Speaking about Khan backstage afterwards, in a video which you can watch above, Skepta told NME: “I’m gonna stick my (NME Award) in my front room on the window ledge, we cleared it this morning. I’m a fan of Sadiq, we do the same thing, go against the grain.”