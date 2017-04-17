12 people injured after London nightclub chemical attack

Incident took place at the Mangle E8 club in Dalston

At least 12 people are thought to be injured after a chemical attack took place inside an East London nightclub.

BBC News reports that around 600 clubbers were evacuated after a man allegedly sprayed acid inside the Mangle E8 club on Sidworth Street in Dalston during the early hours of Monday morning (April 17). Police were called at 1:10am local time, according to the reports.

Metropolitan Police believe that a man threw acid at two individuals after a dispute took place between two groups inside the venue. There’s no evidence that attack was gang related, officers say.

Two men remain in hospital in serious but stable condition while ten others were treated for minor injuries. London Ambulance Service sent ambulance crews and a hazardous area response team to the venue.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

A neighbour who lives nearby told the BBC: “It happened so fast – they rushed people out. I thought it was a stabbing because all I heard was ‘move, move, move – move out of the area’. The security were telling the crowd to go down that way – people on this side were waiting to go home but they couldn’t go home because the road was closed. People were confused.”

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson, meanwhile, has said: “The only information that we have is that it was an unknown corrosive substance thrown within the nightclub. It was identified by a pH paper test as a strong acidic substance.”