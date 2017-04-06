London’s Night Czar discusses saving the city’s threatened venues

Amy Lamé was given the new job at City Hall last year

London’s Night Czar has discussed how she and the Mayor Of London are trying to save threatened venues in the city.

Amy Lamé, who is also a writer, performer and TV and radio presenter, was hired for the new role at City Hall last year. Sadiq Khan described her at the time as a “much-needed ambassador for the city after dark”.

In a new interview with The Fader, Lamé has spoken about the steps she and the government are taking to keep London’s nightlife thriving. She revealed that a new Culture At Risk officer had started at City Hall, who will “keep a watching brief over all culture at risk”.

Definining Culture At Risk as “pubs, clubs, artists’ studios — anything that can conceivably be considered culture”, she also said saving all of the city’s venues is “a priority”, while her and her colleagues are keeping “a really sharp eye on LGBTQ spaces, in particular”.

Lamé added of her approach in the job: “What I’m trying to do in my role as Night Czar is change the conversation. For so long people thought, ‘It’s the council versus the venues’, or, ‘It’s police versus revellers’. When actually what I’m trying to do is knock down those very stoic positions that have been in place for so long.”

She also discussed some of the people she had met in the job so far and said the key to keeping London as a city with as diverse and rich a culture of nightlife could be change. “I think we are seeing emerging nighttime economies in places where maybe they weren’t previously known for [nightlife],” she said, using Waltham Forest’s “bespoke” approach to licensing as an example.

“In a place like Westminster, for example, the feeling within the council is that they have very much reached their limit [of nighttime venues], but I think it’s okay,” she added. “We have to be respectful of people that want to have a good night’s sleep, and we need to be respectful of people that want to stay out till four in the morning.

“Maybe it means we are changing where we are going out, but that is the nature of a vibrant dynamic city.”