It looks like Foo Fighters and Queens Of The Stone Age are planning to ‘take over the f**king world together’

Foo Fighters have spoken out about how they and Queens Of The Stone Age inspired each other while making their new albums – and their plans to ‘take over the fucking world together’.

The two bands were just a block away from each other while recording their new albums ‘Concrete And Gold‘ and ‘Villains‘, and say that they were driven by a friendly competition while making what Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins described as ‘opposite records’.

“One of the things that was exciting as we were across the parking lot from Queens, making these records, is that it was clear that there are still rock n’ roll albums to be made,” frontman Dave Grohl told Music Week. “I’d listen to what Queens were doing and it would be quintessential Queens. It sounds great. And Josh [Homme, frontman] would come over and listen to our stuff. I remember we were playing him ‘Arrows’, and he’s like ‘God, I’m so glad you’re finally making a dark record. I think we inspired each other.”

Hawkins added: “A good competitive spirit. It’s like we want to make a better record than them, and they want to make a better record than us.”

Grohl continued: “Josh and I were texting the other day, and we just thought ‘well, let’s just go and take over the fucking world together’. Let’s do it, why not?”

Foo Fighters release ‘Concrete And Gold’ on September 15 and will play The O2 in London on September 19.

Meanwhile, Queens Of The Stone Age release new album ‘Villains’ on August 25.