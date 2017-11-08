Looks like The Rolling Stones will be playing some huge UK shows in 2018

Could they be headlining Knebworth after all?

The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger has revealed that the band will be ‘getting plans into place’ for some huge UK shows in 2018.

Back in the summer, the rock n’ roll legends announced that their 2018 European ‘No Filter’ Tour would not be visiting the UK this year, but were hoping to reveal dates for 2018. They said that this was “due to lack of available venues because of sporting fixtures”. Now however, Jagger has again given more hope to UK fans hoping to catch them live.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “We were disappointed not to perform in the UK on our recent jaunt and we’re looking forward to getting plans in place to do so next year.”

This comes after reports emerged that The Rolling Stones would be headlining a “multi-day extravaganza” at Knebworth next summer – perhaps capitalising on Glastonbury’s absence from the festival circuit in 2018.

The Rolling Stones and promoters AEG refused to comment on the Knebworth rumours.

Sonisphere 2014 was the last major music event to take place at Knebworth, after the 2015 edition of the festival was cancelled. Knebworth has also seen legendary shows by Oasis, Robbie Williams, Queen and Pink Floyd in the past.