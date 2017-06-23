Watch Lord Buckethead introduce Sleaford Mods at Glastonbury
Election viral sensation describes duo as 'irreplaceable and unfathomable'
Lord Buckethead, the viral sensation of the UK general election, has introduced Sleaford Mods at Glastonbury festival.
The Nottingham duo played the Park Stage on Friday night (June 23), taking to the stage at 9pm.
Ahead of their performance, Buckethead – who ran against Theresa May in her Maidenhead constituency earlier this month – took to the stage to give a few words before Sleaford Mods’ set. He described the group as “irreplaceable and unfathomable”.
See a selection of photos and clips below.
Earlier this month, Buckethead gained 249 votes in the election, which he described as a “new Buckethead record”. Before the vote on June 8 he distributed 38,300 flyers that read: “Strong, not entirely stable, leadership. Vote Lord Buckethead for the most powerful protest vote in the galaxy.”
Buckethead – whether the same person beneath the costume or not – also ran against Margaret Thatcher in 1987 and John Major in 1992.
Meanwhile, Channel 4’s Jon Snow has praised the “real energy for better politics” at Glastonbury festival.
Taking to Twitter to report of his first Glastonbury experience, Snow wrote: “First trip to Glastonbury: dusty selfies; great music; loads of longing for a decent politics”.
He later added: “Amazing to be amongst 200,000 at Glastonbury amid a real energy for a better politics”.