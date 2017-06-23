Watch Lord Buckethead introduce Sleaford Mods at Glastonbury

Election viral sensation describes duo as 'irreplaceable and unfathomable'

Lord Buckethead, the viral sensation of the UK general election, has introduced Sleaford Mods at Glastonbury festival.

The Nottingham duo played the Park Stage on Friday night (June 23), taking to the stage at 9pm.

Ahead of their performance, Buckethead – who ran against Theresa May in her Maidenhead constituency earlier this month – took to the stage to give a few words before Sleaford Mods’ set. He described the group as “irreplaceable and unfathomable”.

See a selection of photos and clips below.

Earlier this month, Buckethead gained 249 votes in the election, which he described as a “new Buckethead record”. Before the vote on June 8 he distributed 38,300 flyers that read: “Strong, not entirely stable, leadership. Vote Lord Buckethead for the most powerful protest vote in the galaxy.”