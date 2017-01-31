Lorde, A Tribe Called Quest and more confirmed for Roskilde 2017

A whole host of new acts have been added to the line-up of the highly-rated Danish festival

Lorde and A Tribe Called Quest are among the newly-announced artists to be added to the bill of Roskilde 2017.

The Danish festival, which takes place in the city of Roskilde, has become one of the stand-out fixtures of the European festival circuit. Its reputation has been further enhanced this year thanks to its stellar line-up for its 2017 edition, with its headliners including Arcade Fire, blink-182 and Foo Fighters.

Roskilde have today expanded their line-up for 2017, adding Lorde and A Tribe Called Quest to the bill. The New Zealand-born artist is making her return to the stage this year, while ATCQ are touring their ‘final’ album ‘We Got It From Here, Thank You 4 Your Service’ – which was released last year following the passing of legendary group MC Phife Dawg.

Among the other acts confirmed to be appearing at Roskilde 2017 – which will be held from June 24 to July 1 – are Bryson Tiller, Gucci Mane, Against Me! and Show Me The Body.

More details about Roskilde, including ticket details, can be found over on their official website.

Head of Programming for the festival, Anders Wahrén, recently praised the diversity of Roskilde’s line-up.

“The acts that we’ve announced are from 10 different countries and represent a myriad of different styles. On a larger scale, this sort of diversity is what’s so important to us. From Korea’s Black String to a trendsetting urban artist like Kano. From a political star like Solange to something heavier like Red Fang, these artists all do something unique in totally different ways.”