Lorde new album release date revealed?

Lorde's has been teasing her new album for the past few months.

The release date for Lorde‘s new album seems to have been announced, as her record label releases an update.

The New Zealand star released her debut album ‘Pure Heroine’ in 2013 and is expected to drop its follow-up during Spring 2017. Last November, Lorde teased her album, posting to Twitter a photo of a pair of standard issue Apple ear buds, explaining that she likes to “listen to the record on these every day”. She added: “wanna hear it exactly how you will”.

Today (February 16), her record label’s Republic Records’ website lists “Lorde (Confidential Title) 3/7” on the agenda for a meeting next Tuesday, February 21, which could indicate that new Lorde material could be dropping on March 7. It’s unclear whether this is the full album or a single.

In the time since ‘Pure Heroine’, Lorde honoured David Bowie with a tribute at the 2016 BRIT Awards, recorded and released new songs for the ‘Hunger Games’ soundtrack and collaborated with Disclosure for the track ‘Magnets’.

In November, Lorde also shared an emotional message on Facebook – discussing her coming of age, her past, and her future – she wrote; “I’m not a kid any more, and more and more I’m realizing that the weirdness of those Mylar balloons is going to be okay,” she wrote. “Writing ‘Pure Heroine’ was my way of enshrining our teenage glory, putting it up in lights forever so that part of me never dies, and this record – well, this one is about what comes next.”

She continued: “I want nothing more than to spill my guts RIGHT NOW about the whole thing – I want you to see the album cover, pore over the lyrics (the best I’ve written in my life), touch the merch, experience the live show. I can hardly stop myself from typing out the name. I just need to keep working a while longer to make it as good as it can be. You’ll have to hold on. The big day is not tomorrow, or even next month realistically, but soon. I know you understand.”