Lorde announces second album ‘Melodrama’

It will feature new single 'Green Light'

Lorde has confirmed details of her second album.

The New Zealand singer-songwriter released debut ‘Pure Heroine’ in 2013 and today returned with new single ‘Green Light’.

Following her new single’s release, Lorde revealed that her new album will be called ‘Melodrama’. A release date has not been announced but you can see the Sam McKinnis-painted artwork below.

In an Instagram post, Lorde wrote: “Green Light is officially out in the world, and i am so pleased to share with you that this song is the first from my sophomore record, Melodrama. this is the cover, painted by sam mckinniss. welcome to the new world.”

Green Light is officially out in the world, and i am so pleased to share with you that this song is the first from my sophomore record, Melodrama. this is the cover, painted by sam mckinniss. welcome to the new world. A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:05am PST

Watch the video for ‘Green Light’ here.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1, the singer said the track “had to be really special” and that it couldn’t “sound the same as the old stuff”.

She added that the song is about “my first major heartbreak,” adding: “It’s not something that I really am used to writing about… It took me a while to be able to figure out how to write about that.”

“She thinks you love the beach, you’re such a damn liar,” Lorde sings on the song.

The track was co-written and co-produced by Jack Antonoff (aka Bleachers).