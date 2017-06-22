Lorde is selling autographed lithographs of ‘Melodrama”s artwork for 24 hours only

The 'Green Light' artist will sign every copy sold to "say thank you for a magical release week"

Lorde is selling autographed lithographs of the artwork from her most recent album ‘Melodrama’ for 24 hours only.

The New Zealand artist released her second studio album last Friday (June 16), which has gone on to earn critical acclaim. She discussed the new album in a revealing interview with NME last week.

To celebrate what she’s called “a magical release week”, Lorde has announced that she is selling autographed lithographs of ‘Melodrama”s artwork for a 24-hour period only. The sale began at 11pm last night (June 21), meaning that the lithographs will go off sale at around 11pm tonight (June 22).

The lithographs are 12×12, and cost $20 plus shipping – get your copy before 11pm here.

Lorde will discover tomorrow (June 22) if she has landed the number one spot in the UK album charts – however, ‘Melodrama’ was losing out to Royal Blood’s new album, ‘How Did We Get So Dark?‘, in the midweek chart update that was issued earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Lorde was forced to apologise recently over “really insensitive comments” she made about autoimmune disease when discussing her friendship with Taylor Swift.

Discussing the dynamics of her friendship with Swift, Lorde said: “It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”