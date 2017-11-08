Watch Lorde cover Bruce Springsteen’s ‘I’m On Fire’ live

New Zealand singer performed the song at a gig in Christchurch

Lorde covered Bruce Springsteen‘s ‘I’m On Fire’ at a gig in New Zealand this week. Scroll below to watch.

The singer played a show in Christchurch on Wednesday (November 8), covering the Springsteen song during her set.”This is a song I love a lot,” she told the crowd. “It’s a special one.”

Lorde’s rendition then segued into a rendition of her ‘Pure Heroine’ track ‘400 Lux’. Watch beneath.

Springsteen had previously covered Lorde live, playing ‘Royals’ at a show in New Zealand during 2014. Lorde later said that Springsteen’s cover had made her “teary”.

Meanwhile, Lorde turned 21 on Tuesday (November 7). To celebrate her birthday, the singer left a surprise gift for fans at a library in Dunedin.

Last year, Lorde celebrated her 20th birthday organised by Taylor Swift. The party took over a New York restaurant, with attendees including Lena Dunham, Karlie Kloss, Mae Whitman, Aziz Ansari and Tavi Gevinson.

Meanwhile, Lorde’s next confirmed UK show will be at London’s new All Points East Festival next summer. She’ll be joining The xx, Sampha, Popcaan, Lykke Li and Rex Orange County at London’s Victoria Park on Saturday May 26. Other acts confirmed to play across the 10 day festival include LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bjork, The National, The War On Drugs, Warpaint. Phoenix, Flying Lotus, Beck, Father John Misty, and many more. For tickets and more information, visit here.

‘Melodrama’ by Lorde is out now.