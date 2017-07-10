Lorde denies dissing Taylor Swift and her squad

'Taylor has been there for me in all my dark and light moments'

Lorde has denied that recent comments made in an interview were aimed at disrespecting Taylor Swift and her ‘squad’.

Speaking on the TV show ‘Sunrise‘, Lorde was asked about ‘idols’ when she said that she ‘didn’t hang out with these people at all’ – which many perceived to be her distancing herself from Swift. However, Lorde has since taken online to clarify her comments.

“Wow – something of a frustrating thing to have to address online, but here we go,” she wrote on Twitter. “Taylor is a dear friend. I love her very much.

“In the interview in question, I had just been talking about Bowie and Patti Smith – those were the ‘idols’ I was referring to that I was saying I’m not friends with, not Taylor!”

Lorde continued: “I’ve always found people’s perception of this ‘squad’ idea frustrating in the past; it was never some exclusive club or secret society, but a wide circle of people, some of whom I know, and some who I’ve never met, like most wide groups of friends. Forgive me for the mild eyeroll I popped when it was brought up as if we’re all blood members of a secret cult.”

She went on: “Really shitty to wake up to headlines about whether or not you’ve jumped ship on someone you deeply respect and ride for. I want to say one more time that Taylor has been there for me in all my dark and light moments these past five years. All of them.”

Lorde added: “I feel truly terrible that it would ever seem like I wasn’t faithfully her person. I fucked up and interview question. Now go sip on a beverage and head out on a walk.”

This comes after Lorde recently apologised for “really insensitive” comments she made about autoimmune disease when discussing her friendship with Taylor Swift.

