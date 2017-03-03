Lorde explains why she took a break from music

The singer-songwriter returned to New Zealand after her debut album campaign had wound down.

Lorde has explained why she took a break from music after finishing the campaign for her debut album.

The New Zealand singer-songwriter released debut album ‘Pure Heroine’ in 2013 and yesterday returned with new single ‘Green Light’.

Following her new single’s release, Lorde revealed that her new album will be called ‘Melodrama’. A release date has not been announced but you can see the Sam McKinnis-painted artwork below.

Green Light is officially out in the world, and i am so pleased to share with you that this song is the first from my sophomore record, Melodrama. this is the cover, painted by sam mckinniss. welcome to the new world. A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:05am PST

“For me it was kind of about processing what I want to say next and I knew it just couldn’t be any old thing,” Lorde said during an interview on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show. “It had to be really special and really singular and it couldn’t sound the same as the old stuff and there was a lot of discovery that went on.”

Lorde, 20, also revealed that she moved back to New Zealand after the ‘Pure Heroine’ campaign had wound down. “It was good for me, I think,” she recalled. “It’s crazy when you are so young to be spending all your time in L.A. or New York. I think it can kind of fuck with you if you’re a kid.”

‘Green Light’ was co-written and co-produced by Jack Antonoff (aka Bleachers). “He’s so wonderful and totally understands me and is such a great listener,” Lorde told Zane Lowe. “And this stuff that we’ve made, I just really feel like we’ve pushed each other to make stuff that is better than anything either of us have ever done.”

Watch the video for ‘Green Light’ here.