Lorde explains how Frank Ocean influenced her new album

Singer describes how 'Melodrama' was inspired by Ocean's instrumentation on 'Blonde'

Lorde has talked about Frank Ocean‘s influence on her new album.

Having released her second album ‘Melodrama’ last week, the singer gave New Zealand’s The Spinoff a track-by-track rundown of the record.

Speaking about her song ‘The Louvre’, Lorde explained how Ocean’s dynamic 2016 album ‘Blonde’ helped her with the arrangements for her record.

Describing how the track is about “new love”, Lorde said: “It’s just like this big dumb joy and it’s intense – and I feel like the instrumentation in that song kind of helped it get there.”

“In this sort of post-‘Blonde’ landscape, we can all sort of do whatever we want in terms of instrumentation,” she added. “It’s exciting. I can use guitars and I can get a big gnarly Flume beat and throw it under water.”

Listen to Lorde talk about the track here.

In her NME interview, Lorde talked about dealing with fame and body-shaming trolls and feeling "empowered" writing break-up songs for her new record.

