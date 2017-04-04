Listen to Lorde’s demo of ‘Green Light’ as recorded on her phone

Ahead of her new album 'Melodrama'

Lorde has shared a rough demo of her single ‘Green Light’ that she recorded on her phone.

The New Zealand singer wrote the track with Bleachers‘ Jack Antonoff and recently spoke to the Rookie podcast about its formation, airing a voice memo from her phone of when the pair first came up with the track.

“I found this recording of us coming up with the song,” Lorde said. “It’s kind of amazing… that’s exactly how the song was born.”

She continued: “When people say, ‘Oh, she went pop,’ or whatever, that’s just the inside of my brain. That’s how a song like that enters the world and goes out into the universe.”

Listen here at the 25:20 mark. Watch the ‘Green Light’ video below.

Lorde previously explained that ‘Green Light’ is about “my first major heartbreak,” adding: “It’s not something that I really am used to writing about… It took me a while to be able to figure out how to write about that.”

“This is that drunk girl at the party dancing around crying about her ex-boyfriend who everyone thinks is a mess. That’s her tonight and tomorrow she starts to rebuild. And that’s the song for me,” she said.

Lorde releases her second album ‘Melodrama’ on June 16. She has also shared the track ‘Liability’.