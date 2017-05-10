Lorde discusses the meaning of the ‘Green Light’ video

'I've become more playful and confrontational'

Lorde has discussed her thought process behind the music video for her single ‘Green Light’. Watch her interview for Vevo Offscreen on NME first below.

Talking about her evolution as an artist, Lorde goes into detail about becoming more playful and ‘confrontational’ in her visuals than she was when she made her first music videos at the ‘shy’ young age of 16.

“I was very aware that this was the first thing that people had seen from me in three years, and I was picking up where I left off,” said Lorde. “I always had dark lipstick on or had a weird outfit on. This time I was like ‘I want to look the way my friends see me’. I feel like I want to be any of the young people who listen to my music.

“The video for ‘Green Light’ and the song are quite symbiotic. I knew that I wanted it to be set at night, like my real life – I’m wearing the shoes that I wear every night when I go out partying at home.”

She continued: “It was actually quite difficult to dance on the roof of a suburban at three in the morning. It was a really cold night and it kept getting covered in dew. There was definitely a moment where I was like ‘cars were not built to have girls dancing around and losing their mind on top of them’. It was one of the strangest things I’ve done.”

Speaking of her friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff, aka Bleachers, making an appearance, she added: “It made a lot of sense for Jack to be in the room for the video. It wouldn’t have been right without him. It was very important. He needs to be in the universe of ‘Green Light’. The two of us are in the bathroom of a club, there’s an upright piano there, he’s there, and we’re playing. It’s very surreal.”

Lorde releases her long-awaited second album ‘Melodrama’ on June 16.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1 about ‘Green Light’, Lorde said the track “had to be really special” and that it couldn’t “sound the same as the old stuff”.

She added that the song is about “my first major heartbreak,” adding: “It’s not something that I really am used to writing about… It took me a while to be able to figure out how to write about that.”