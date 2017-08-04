"I am so gutted guys, I don't know what to tell you".

Lorde has admitted she is “gutted” after adverse weather conditions forced her to cancel her Lollapalooza headline set after only three songs.

The singer, who took top billing on the Bud Light stage, ended her set after a severe thunderstorm warning resulted in the evacuation of festival goers from Chicago’s Grant Park.

The performance was reportedly axed after her production manager walked on stage to deliver the bad news to drenched fans in the crowd.

“I guess the festival has said the weather is too crazy for us to play right now,” she told fans on stage.

Posting on Twitter, she pledged to return at a later date, and revealed that she was looking at the possibility of putting on a club show.

“Fucks sake. i am so gutted guys i don’t know what to tell you”, she wrote on Twitter.

“They’ve told us we can’t play. I had the most spectacular show planned for you and I PROMISE I will come back to play it as soon as I can”.

She added: “Looking into the possibilities of a club show but i want you guys to see full tank show. Will keep you posted.”

The cancellation came on the same day that Liam Gallagher cancelled his Lollapalooza set after only 20 minutes, and later claimed to be suffering from vocal issues.

The former Oasis singer walked off stage in Chicago after only three songs – having opened with Oasis hits ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’ and ‘Morning Glory’, before airing new solo tracks ‘Wall of Glass’ and ‘Greedy Soul’.