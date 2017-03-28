Lorde responds after impersonator fools 100 fans at New Zealand library gig

'This is deeply fake news but quite cute'

A Lorde impersonator managed to fool around 100 fans into believing that she was the ‘Green Light’ star herself, during a gig in total darkness in New Zealand.

The weekly ‘No Lights No Lycra dance party’ at the Grey Lynn public library in Auckland promises an “hour of dance freedom in total darkness”, and this week boasted a “super ultra special guest”.

However in the darkness, one singer’s Lorde impression was so convincing that the crowd were left convinced that she was the real thing.

“You know you are in Auckland City when Lorde casually rocks out as the surprise guest at your local No Lights No Lycra hosted at the community library,” posted one attendee on Facebook. “Those are some pretty stoked faces right there!”

However, when the news of her apparent performance spread, Lorde and her mother Sonja Yelich took to social media to reveal that they were in fact in London eating Creme Eggs:

we in london and i got my creme egg beeetch 🎀 A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Mar 27, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

“Cat’s out of the bag,” organiser Craig Neilson wrote on Facebook. “Last night’s event was totally incredible and I want to thank everyone involved. Most of all I want to thank our incredible performer, Hannah Grace Horsfield who is graduating from Auckland University’s pop music degree in May, and of course Lorde for the phenomenon that is ‘Green Light’.”

Speaking to Newshub, he added: “It was an amazing performance, the crowd went totally nuts. It was an early celebration of what happens on Saturday (April 1). We thought there’d be more doubt in people’s minds when they left, but there was no doubt because our performer was so incredible.”

So far from Lorde’s new album ‘Melodrama’ we’ve heard launch single ‘Green Light‘ along with the piano ballad ‘Liability‘ – however she says that her next new track is her ‘favourite thing that she’s ever written‘.

‘Melodrama’ will be released on 16 June.