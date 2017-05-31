Watch Lorde surprise New York smoothie worker and offer invite to Governors Ball

Singer is also set to release new music this week

Lorde has invited a cashier from New York to her forthcoming performance at the Governors Ball after she made popped in to buy a smoothie at her store.

The singer surprised cashier Ayesha Mangú who was new on the job, earlier this week, in a video you can watch below.

After the surprise visit, Lorde then messaged her on Twitter and invited the worker to her forthcoming show at the Governors Ball on June 2.

“I was gonna ask u in the store if u wanted to come but i got shy,” the singer wrote.

Meanwhile, Lorde looks set to release a new single this Friday following tweets teasing more new music.

Ella Yelich-O’Connor will release her long-awaited second album ‘Melodrama‘ on June 16. She has already shared two songs from it – ‘Green Light‘ and ‘Liability‘ – while she has also performed another new track, ‘Homemade Dynamite‘, live.

Earlier, the Kiwi pop star tweeted an image of what appears to be song lyrics. “Every night I live and die – feel the party in my bones,” it reads. A second image reads: “Friday, June 2nd. 2pm NYC 6am NZ”.

Lorde recently revealed that the next song to be unveiled from ‘Melodrama’ is the best thing she’s ever written and “sounds like nothing else she’s ever done”.