Lorde confirmed to play massive European festival

James Blake and Future Islands have also joined the bill in Rock Werchter, Belgium

Lorde has been confirmed for Belgium festival Rock Werchter, which runs June 29 – July 2.

Five new names have been announced for the festival, which is headlined by Arcade Fire, Radiohead, Linkin Park and Foo Fighters.

Lorde joins the bill alongside James Blake, The Lumineers, Dropkick Murphys and Future Islands — the latter just announced new European dates.

Other acts confirmed for the festival include Kings of Leon, System of a Down, Blink-182, alt-J and Imagine Dragons.

Tickets for Rock Werchter are on sale now, available here.

Lorde recently gave another update on her hugely anticipated new album. In an Instagram post marking the birth of her godson, Lorde also revealed that she was heading “back to work in the States finishing this record”.

The New Zealand star released debut album ‘Pure Heroine’ in 2013 and is expected to drop a follow-up in spring 2017.

In the time since ‘Pure Heroine’, Lorde honoured David Bowie with a tribute at the 2016 BRIT Awards, recorded and released new songs for the ‘Hunger Games’ soundtrack and collaborated with Disclosure for the track ‘Magnets’.

She also shared emotional message on Facebook – discussing her coming of age, her past, and her future – she wrote; “I’m not a kid any more, and more and more I’m realizing that the weirdness of those Mylar balloons is going to be okay,” she wrote. “Writing ‘Pure Heroine’ was my way of enshrining our teenage glory, putting it up in lights forever so that part of me never dies, and this record – well, this one is about what comes next.”

She added: “I want nothing more than to spill my guts RIGHT NOW about the whole thing – I want you to see the album cover, pore over the lyrics (the best I’ve written in my life), touch the merch, experience the live show. I can hardly stop myself from typing out the name. I just need to keep working a while longer to make it as good as it can be. You’ll have to hold on. The big day is not tomorrow, or even next month realistically, but soon. I know you understand.”