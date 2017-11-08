Lorde leaves surprise for fans in library to celebrate her birthday

The New Zealand star turned 21 yesterday

To celebrate her 21st birthday, Lorde left a surprise gift for fans in a library.

Before playing a show in her native native New Zealand last night, Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor marked her birthday by teasing that she left a ‘little package’ behind a book of New York Times front pages in Dunedin City Library.

Fans then set out on the treasure hunt, before a lucky few got there in time to find tickets to the concert along with a hand-drawn t-shirt by Lorde herself.

Lorde then took to Twitter to thank fans after the show:

Last year, Lorde celebrated her 20th birthday organised by Taylor Swift. The party took over a New York restaurant, with attendees including Lena Dunham, Karlie Kloss, Mae Whitman, Aziz Ansari and Tavi Gevinson.

Meanwhile, Lorde’s next confirmed UK show will be at London’s new All Points East Festival next summer. She’ll be joining The xx, Sampha, Popcaan, Lykke Li and Rex Orange County at London’s Victoria Park on Saturday May 26. Other acts confirmed to play across the 10 day festival include LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bjork, The National, The War On Drugs, Warpaint. Phoenix, Flying Lotus, Beck, Father John Misty, and many more. For tickets and more information, visit here.

‘Melodrama’ by Lorde is out now.