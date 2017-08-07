Lorde, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd and more to perform at the MTV VMAs

The event takes place on August 27

MTV have announced a host of guest performers for this year’s Video Music Awards, including Lorde, Miley Cyrus and The Weekend.

Miley Cyrus’ last two performances at the VMAs became infamous, after she performed with Robin Thicke in 2013 and surprise-released her album with The Flaming Lips at the 2015 ceremony.

Alongside those guests, Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and 30 Seconds To Mars are all set to perform.

Check out an announcement video below, soundtracked by ‘Gosh’ from Jamie xx‘s 2015 solo album ‘In Colour’.

Katy Perry is set to host the 2017 edition of the VMAs, which takes place on August 27.

The nominations for this year’s VMAs were announced last month, with Kendrick Lemar leading the way with a total of eight nominations – mostly for the video for his song ‘HUMBLE.’.

Preparations for this year’s awards are under way, with Perry now confirmed by organisers as the host of this year’s ceremony. The singer is up for four awards on the night, with the most prestigious being ‘Best Pop Video’ for the visuals to her track ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, which features Skip Marley. Perry will also be performing on the night.