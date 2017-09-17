Lorde reveals she had her “mind blown” after turning 19

The singer graces the the cover of Vogue Australia's October issue.

Lorde has opened up further about how the making of her latest album ‘Melodrama‘ reflected a new chapter in her life.

The now 20-year-old singer spoke to Vogue Australia, as the cover star of their October issue.

Her sophomore album – released in June – largely focused on her romantic split from James Lowe, who she’d been with for three years.

“I basically turned 19 and the world was like: ‘Alright, we’re going to toss everything up in the air and it’s all going to come down in a really crazy way'”, she told the mag.

“All of a sudden I moved out of home, I went through a break-up. It felt like every day and every night I was totally having my mind blown by all these new things.

“I really felt like a young adult for the first time, kind of socially … That period was so creative I just was like: ‘Oh, my God.’

“I just couldn’t write it all down fast enough. So that’s very much what the record centred around.”

A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Sep 16, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

She also discussed being labelled as “the teenage perspective”:

“People decided that I was the teenage perspective. They’d be like: ‘Oh, well, it’s not really, because it’s not covering this sort of thing’ and I was like: ‘Ah, I’m just one kid! I can’t be everybody’s voice, you know,’” she told the mag.

“It was an interesting thing, and especially because I felt like my writing was so specific and so personal, and people did really take it to be this much wider thing, which is super flattering.”

A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Sep 16, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

Taking to Twitter to deliver the news of her cover, the singer joked: “It’s literally fucked that I could be on the cover of Vogue. I used to get called monobrow at school THAT BROW IS ON COVER OF VOGUE.”

She also spoke about her songwriting process in the interview, joking that her friends must find her annoying: “I’ll notice something and write it down and I’m definitely doing that all the time. I do it constantly: my notes are just full of my observations.”

In Lorde’s NME cover interview back in June, she revealed how she scribbled down lyrics to ‘Writer in the Dark’: “It was weird, I woke up in the middle of the night and was lying next to someone.

“And I wrote it down on my phone and I was like, ‘Oh God, I feel so naughty writing this!’ While somebody’s sleeping, like an evil witch.”

Vogue hits newstands in Australia on September 25.

Lorde kicks off the UK leg of her tour (supported by Khalid) on September 26 in Manchester, dates below:

26 Sep – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

27 Sep – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

30 Sep – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre

1 Oct – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

2 Oct – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy