Lorde teases ‘the favourite song she’s ever done’

'Holy shit, you guys have no idea there's so much cool stuff coming'

Lorde has teased fans with more new material – revealing that ‘the next song is her favourite thing she’s ever done’.

So far from Lorde’s new album ‘Melodrama’ we’ve heard launch single ‘Green Light‘ along with the piano ballad ‘Liability‘ – which many compared to My Chemical Romance‘s ‘Black Parade’.

But it seems that the best is yet to come – with Lorde revealing that the next song to be unveiled the best thing she’s ever written and ‘sounds like nothing else she’s ever done’.

“Fine tuning the plan for the whole year,” she wrote on Twitter. “Holy shit you guys have no idea there’s so much cool stuff coming…all these beautiful insane moments – AH you’re gonna die.” She added: “And the music… this next song is like my favourite thing I’ve ever done. It truly sounds like nothing I’ve heard in the best way.”

‘Melodrama’ will be released on 16 June.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1 about ‘Green Light, Lorde said the track “had to be really special” and that it couldn’t “sound the same as the old stuff”.

She added that the song is about “my first major heartbreak,” adding: “It’s not something that I really am used to writing about… It took me a while to be able to figure out how to write about that.”