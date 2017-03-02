Lorde returns with new single ‘Green Light’ – watch video now

Singer had promised to 'make you dance'

Lorde has premiered her new single, the dance-ballad ‘Green Light’. Watch its video below.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1, the singer said the track “had to be really special” and that it couldn’t “sound the same as the old stuff”.

She added that the song is about “my first major heartbreak,” adding: “It’s not something that I really am used to writing about… It took me a while to be able to figure out how to write about that.”

“She thinks you love the beach, you’re such a damn liar,” Lorde sings on the song.

The New Zealand singer-songwriter had been teasing the track for the past week.

She recently tweeted of it: “I am so proud of this song. it’s very different, and kinda unexpected. it’s complex and funny and sad and joyous and it’ll make you DANCE… it’s the first chapter of a story i’m gonna tell you, the story of the last 2 wild, fluorescent years of my life. this is where we begin”.

Back in November, Lorde shared an emotional message on Facebook discussing her coming of age, her past, and her future.

“I’m not a kid any more, and more and more I’m realizing that the weirdness of those Mylar balloons is going to be okay,” she wrote. “Writing ‘Pure Heroine’ was my way of enshrining our teenage glory, putting it up in lights forever so that part of me never dies, and this record – well, this one is about what comes next.”