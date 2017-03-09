Stream Lorde’s new piano ballad ‘Liability’

Singer also confirms release date for second album 'Melodrama'

Lorde has shared another song from her new album, this one titled ‘Liability’.

The track is an emotive piano ballad, a stark contrast to the record’s lead single ‘Green Light’.

The singer has also confirmed that her second album ‘Melodrama’ is out on June 16.

In an interview with Zane Lowe, Lorde said of the track: “I love the song so much and it feels so starkly truthful to me. And I think everyone knows what that’s like, to just feel like a fucking liability.”

“I’m really proud of this bit of songwriting. I feel like I got somewhere they hadn’t been before, which is always a nice feeling as a songwriter. It’s interesting because I had this realisation that because of my lifestyle and what I do for work there’s going to be a point with every single person around me where I’m gonna be attacks on them in some way. If it is having to give up a little portion of their privacy or their life becoming more difficult or whatever. It was just this moment of sadness and I remember it so vividly.”

She also revealed that it was influenced by listening to ‘Higher’ by Rihanna: “I had a little cry [listening to it] and I was just like, ‘It’s always going to be this way, at some point with everyone it’s going to be this way.’ But the song kind of ended up turning into a bit of a protective talismans for me. I was like, you know what, I’m always gonna have myself so I have to really nurture this relationship and feel good about hanging out with myself and loving myself. And the tone of the melody, the way it kind of falls around, it’s almost like it’s kind of drunk or it sort of leans around, it’s got this hip-hop cadence to it.”