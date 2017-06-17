Watch Lorde play ‘Melodrama’ songs live for the first time

The singer performed an intimate show at New York's Bowery Ballroom last night (June 16)

Lorde celebrated the release of her second album ‘Melodrama‘ with an intimate performance in New York.

The singer played for 575 fans at the city’s Bowery Ballroom last night (June 16), where she debuted tracks from the new record live for the first time.

The setlist saw ‘The Louvre’ and ‘Supercut’ played for the first time during the main set, while the encore showcased an a cappella version of ‘Writer In The Dark’.

Watch fan-shot footage of the tracks below, via Stereogum.

Speaking to NME for this week’s cover feature, the singer explained how some of the tracks were influenced by heartbreak. She had recently split with her long-term boyfriend, photographer James Lowe.

Discussing ‘Writer In The Dark’, which sees her sing: “Stood on my chest and kept me down / Hated hearing my name on the lips of a crowd… Bet you rue the day you kissed a writer in the dark”, Lorde said: “I think that when you do this, you have to find a way to live with yourself, because it’s not making no one feel anything. A handful of people will listen to this album and have it sort of get them [in the gut].”

“But it was important for me to say,” she added. “And I don’t think that song is apologising for it. It’s more like, what did you think was going to happen? I was doing this before I met you and I’ll be doing this after you’re gone… I felt quite empowered.”

“It was weird, I woke up in the middle of the night and was lying next to someone. And I wrote it down on my phone and I was like, ‘Oh God, I feel so naughty writing this!’ While somebody’s sleeping, like an evil witch. But I really love that song. I feel like it’s such a cool, painful moment in the record.”

Appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (June 15), Lorde confirmed she was behind an Instagram account that reviewed onion rings.

She explained: “I didn’t realise that it was going to be a ‘thing’… I feel like it reads like the kind of thing a popstar would do to look relatable. It wasn’t, it was a funny thing with my friends on the tour and I was like, ‘This is a good past time’.”

Lorde, meanwhile, announced a world tour including UK and European dates earlier this week.

The singer will kick off her tour in September with a series of UK dates running into October. They include stop-offs in Manchester, London, Brighton, Birmingham and Glasgow. See those in full below. Khalid will support the star in the UK and Europe.

26 Sep – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

27 Sep – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

30 Sep – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre

1 Oct – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

2 Oct – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

Lorde will then play further dates in Europe, New Zealand and Australia through to the end of November with a North American tour to follow next year. See her full dates here.