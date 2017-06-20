Lorde opens up about her friendship with Taylor Swift

'It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease'

Lorde has opened up about her friendship with Taylor Swift – comparing the ‘1989’ star to ‘a friend with an autoimmune disease’.

The pair have long been close friends, with Swift even holding Lorde an elaborate 20th birthday party. Now in a new interview with The Guardian to discuss her acclaimed new album ‘Melodrama‘, the New Zealand star explained the dynamics of their relationship.

“It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies,” said Lorde. “There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”

Discussing that it’s like to a member of Swift’s ‘squad’ with the likes of Haim and Selena Gomez, Lorde said: “It’s an element of wanting to stick together. Because it can be so scary to do this.

“These friendships, they’re about having a hand put on your shoulder by someone who knows. They’re about hearing, ‘I’ve done it, too’. And it’s never a bad thing to have someone who can empathize with what you’re going through. It’s an element that doesn’t need to be at the core of every friendship, but it definitely doesn’t hurt.”

As well as appearing at Glastonbury 2017 this week, Lorde’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

SEPTEMBER

26 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

27 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

30 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre

OCTOBER

1 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

2 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy