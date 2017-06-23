Watch Lorde perform inside a giant perspex box at Glastonbury 2017

The New Zealand star played a high-profile slot on The Other Stage this evening (June 23)

Lorde delivered an eye-catching set on The Other Stage at Glastonbury 2017 this evening (June 23), with the New Zealand artist performing at various points inside a large perspex box.

Taking to the stage a week after the release of her highly-anticipated second studio album ‘Melodrama’, Lorde kicked off her set with one of the record’s highlights, ‘Homemade Dynamite’.

Much like her set at Coachella in April, a giant perspex box accompanied Lorde and her band on stage, which initially contained dancers who delivered a series of performance art-based routines. Lorde later joined the dancers in the box, before performing solo within the space for a short period of time.

See clips and photos of the box in question below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

I'll be seeing you wherever I go. @lordemusic @glastofest 💚💚💚💚💚💚 #lorde #glastonbury A post shared by Music Festival News (@musicfestivalnews) on Jun 23, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

#glastonburyfestival #glastonbury #glasto #glastonbury2017 #lorde #theotherstage A post shared by Chuck Bartos (@chuckbartos) on Jun 23, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

Lorde also performed the likes of ‘Sober’, ‘Liability’ and ‘Supercut’ during her hour-long set, before rounding off with an energetic performance of recent single ‘Green Light’ – much to the delight of the huge crowd who had gathered to watch her perform at The Other Stage.

See Lorde’s Glastonbury 2017 setlist below.

Green Light Intro

Homemade Dynamite

Tennis Court

Magnets (Disclosure cover)

Buzzcut Season

Ribs

Sober

Sober II (Melodrama)

The Louvre

Liability

Supercut

Royals

Perfect Places

Team

Green Light

Stay locked to NME.com for the latest news, reviews and more from across Glastonbury 2017.