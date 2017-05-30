Lorde to release new single on Friday

The Kiwi star has been teasing new music on Twitter

Lorde looks set to release a new single on Friday (June 2) following tweets teasing more new music.

Ella Yelich-O’Connor will release her long-awaited second album ‘Melodrama‘ on June 16. She has already shared two songs from it – ‘Green Light‘ and ‘Liability‘ – while she has also performed another new track, ‘Homemade Dynamite‘, live.

Earlier today (May 30), the Kiwi pop star tweeted an image of what appears to be song lyrics. “Every night I live and die – feel the party in my bones,” it reads. A second image reads: “Friday, June 2nd. 2pm NYC 6am NZ”, as Spin reports.

Lorde recently revealed that the next song to be unveiled from ‘Melodrama’ is the best thing she’s ever written and ‘sounds like nothing else she’s ever done’.

“Fine tuning the plan for the whole year,” she wrote on Twitter. “Holy shit you guys have no idea there’s so much cool stuff coming…all these beautiful insane moments – AH you’re gonna die.” She added: “And the music… this next song is like my favourite thing I’ve ever done. It truly sounds like nothing I’ve heard in the best way.” Speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1 about ‘Green Light, Lorde said the track “had to be really special” and that it couldn’t “sound the same as the old stuff”. She added that the song is about “my first major heartbreak,” adding: “It’s not something that I really am used to writing about… It took me a while to be able to figure out how to write about that.”