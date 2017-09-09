Lorde responds to Sløtface’s ‘rad’ cover of ‘Supercut’
'OMG this is rad'
Lorde has responded to give her blessing to Sløtface‘s recent cover of her ‘Melodrama’ track ‘Supercut’. Check it out below.
The rising Norwegian punks were performing on Australian radio station Triple J’s famous segment ‘Like A Version’, in which bands are asked to give their take on a current track.
Sharing their rendition of the fan favourite cut from ‘Melodrama‘, the band Tweeted: “Hey Lorde we did a cover of your song on Triple J,” to which she replied “OMG this is rad!”
While this month sees Lorde kick off her 2017 UK tour, Sløtface release their debut album ‘Try Not To Freak Out’ this week on Friday September 15.
Backyard by SLØTFACE
New single ‘Backyard’ out 01.09.2017: https://slotface.lnk.to/Backyard Debut album ‘Try Not To Freak Out’ out September 15th via Propeller Recordings Pre-order ‘Try Not To Freak Out’: SLOTFACE.NO
“We just wanted it to be the 10 best songs that we could write,” singer Haley Shea told NME about the album. “It’s all about being in your twenties and not really knowing what you’re going to do with your life. It’s about anxiety and guilt and feeling like you’re always doing something wrong. Like you’re always in the wrong place.”
Sløtface’s upcoming UK tour dates are below:
SEPTEMBER
28 | 60 Million Postcards, Bournemouth
29 | Actress & Bishop, Birmingham
30 | Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
OCTOBER
1 | Soup Kitchen, Manchester
3 | The Basement, York
4 | The New Adelphi, Hull
5 | The Venue, Derby
6 | The Picture House Social, Sheffield
7 | Think Tank, Newcastle
9 | Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh
10 | The Broadcast, Glasgow
12 | The Magnet, Liverpool
13 | KU, Stockton
16 | The Bodega Social Club, Nottingham
17 | The Cookie, Leicester
18 | The Joiners, Southampton
19 | Plymouth, The Underground
20 | The Louisiana, Bristol
21 | The Purple Turtle, Reading
24 | The Hope & Ruin, Brighton
25 | Camden Assembly, London
26 | The Cellar, Oxford