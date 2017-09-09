Lorde responds to Sløtface’s ‘rad’ cover of ‘Supercut’

'OMG this is rad'

Lorde has responded to give her blessing to Sløtface‘s recent cover of her ‘Melodrama’ track ‘Supercut’. Check it out below.

The rising Norwegian punks were performing on Australian radio station Triple J’s famous segment ‘Like A Version’, in which bands are asked to give their take on a current track.

Sharing their rendition of the fan favourite cut from ‘Melodrama‘, the band Tweeted: “Hey Lorde we did a cover of your song on Triple J,” to which she replied “OMG this is rad!”

While this month sees Lorde kick off her 2017 UK tour, Sløtface release their debut album ‘Try Not To Freak Out’ this week on Friday September 15.

Backyard by SLØTFACE New single ‘Backyard’ out 01.09.2017: https://slotface.lnk.to/Backyard Debut album ‘Try Not To Freak Out’ out September 15th via Propeller Recordings Pre-order ‘Try Not To Freak Out’: SLOTFACE.NO

“We just wanted it to be the 10 best songs that we could write,” singer Haley Shea told NME about the album. “It’s all about being in your twenties and not really knowing what you’re going to do with your life. It’s about anxiety and guilt and feeling like you’re always doing something wrong. Like you’re always in the wrong place.”

Sløtface’s upcoming UK tour dates are below:

SEPTEMBER

28 | 60 Million Postcards, Bournemouth

29 | Actress & Bishop, Birmingham

30 | Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

OCTOBER

1 | Soup Kitchen, Manchester

3 | The Basement, York

4 | The New Adelphi, Hull

5 | The Venue, Derby

6 | The Picture House Social, Sheffield

7 | Think Tank, Newcastle

9 | Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh

10 | The Broadcast, Glasgow

12 | The Magnet, Liverpool

13 | KU, Stockton

16 | The Bodega Social Club, Nottingham

17 | The Cookie, Leicester

18 | The Joiners, Southampton

19 | Plymouth, The Underground

20 | The Louisiana, Bristol

21 | The Purple Turtle, Reading

24 | The Hope & Ruin, Brighton

25 | Camden Assembly, London

26 | The Cellar, Oxford