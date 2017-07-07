Lorde reveals 21st birthday plans

Singer recently released her new album 'Melodrama'

Lorde has revealed that she plans to celebrate her 21st birthday by drinking a yard glass full of beer.

Drinking a yard glass full of beer is a New Zealand tradition at 21st birthdays.

Despite her wild antics plan, the singer told Australia’s The Project, she still considers herself to be a bit of a loser. “I think that I maybe am five per cent prettier (these days) I would estimate, but apart from that I think I’m still a giant loser. So it’s all good, really,” she added.

Lorde also explained how in some ways she is braver now than she has ever been before.

She added: ”I think in some ways I was braver when I was 15 and in some ways I’m braver than I’ve ever been now. A lot of people have said to me how this album is emotionally laid bare, I think. That sort of bravery I don’t necessarily know that I had five years ago.”

Despite recently releasing her second album ‘Melodrama’, Lorde recently revealed that she has started work on her third album.

This was in response to a fan account who highlighted how often ‘Melodrama’ mentions dancing, citing examples like “[dancing] on the light up floor”, “[dancing] with the truth” and “[dancing] in my storm” in several songs across the album.

Replying to the fan account’s tweet, Lorde wrote: “Wow lol I didn’t realise it was at this level”, and in another tweet she added: “Right now I literally live to dance and I’m so proud to have written my thesis on it this time – it’s religion/therapy/purgatory/heaven.”

Lorde’s second album ‘Melodrama’ recently hit Number One on the album charts in America, Australia, Canada and her home country, New Zealand.

The singer will kick off her tour in September with a series of UK dates running into October. They include stop-offs in Manchester, London, Brighton, Birmingham and Glasgow. See those in full below. Khalid will support the star in the UK and Europe.

26 Sep – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

27 Sep – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

30 Sep – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre

1 Oct – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

2 Oct – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy