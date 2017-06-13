Does Lorde have a secret Instagram account where she reviews onion rings?

An insight into the world of the Kiwi pop star

Speculation is rife that Lorde may have been running a secret Instagram account dedicated to reviewing onion rings.

The Kiwi pop star is set to release her highly-anticipated second album ‘Melodrama‘ on Friday (June 16). She recently shared a fourth track from it in ‘Sober‘, while it also features ‘Green Light‘, ‘Liability‘ and ‘Perfect Places‘.

A New Zealand website has uncovered evidence that, in her downtime, the singer may be behind an Instagram account called @onionringsworldwide. As Newshub reports, the account only had 24 followers – many of whom were associated with Lorde in some way.

However, when the site contacted Lorde’s management to verify she was the owner of the account it was swiftly taken down. They also received no response from her team.

Newshub got screenshots of all the account’s posts before it was deleted – which you can see here – and also notes that many of the onion rings were from places near to where Lorde was at the time. They also point to use of similar language and the fact the fingers in the photos with the onion rings look similar to the singer’s fingers.

“Tempura onion ring eaten ceremoniously on a plane from Tennessee to New York,” read one post. “Very good – thick, sweet onion and deliciously chewy batter. Served with a slightly spicy (non-traditional) sauce. 4.5/5.”

Meanwhile, Lorde has announced details of a world tour in support of her upcoming album ‘Melodrama’.

The singer will kick off her tour in September with a series of UK dates running into October. They include stop-offs in Manchester, London, Brighton, Birmingham and Glasgow. See those in full below. Khalid will support the star in the UK and Europe.

26 Sep – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

27 Sep – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

30 Sep – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre

1 Oct – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

2 Oct – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

Lorde will then play further dates in Europe, New Zealand and Australia through to the end of November. See her full dates here.