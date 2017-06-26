Lorde secures first US No.1 album with ‘Melodrama’

The album shifted 109,000 copies in its first week of release

Lorde has achieved her first US No.1 album after ‘Melodrama’ shot straight to the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

The record, which is her second studio album, sold 109,000 albums in the week following its June 16 release – with 82,000 of those being traditional album sales.

The achievement also marks the first time that a New Zealander has topped the Billboard charts – after the singer fended off competition from rapper 2 Chainz, who sold 106,000 copies of latest album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap Music’.

Kendrick Lamar‘s ‘Damn’, which was released in April, has moved down one place to No.3 – after shifting 70,000 copies.

Lorde’s spot at the top of the chart also marks the third No.1 album by a woman in a row since December 2012. She was preceded by the chart-topping efforts of Katy Perry, who released ‘Witness’ on June 9, and Halsey, who released ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’ on June 2.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

But despite her success stateside, she failed to bag the top spot in the UK, after she was beaten to the top spot in the album charts by Royal Blood, with the record debuting at No.5.

Over the weekend, Lorde also performed at Glastonbury’s Other Stage, where she appeared in a perspex box and gave a live airing to ‘The Louvre’ for the first time ever.