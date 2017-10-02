Lorde teases new music with song snippet

It sounds like it could be a banger.

Lorde has surprised and delighted fans by teasing a new song on Twitter.

After tweeting “will u love me? will u?” first thing this morning (October 2), the singer-songwriter shared a clip of a new song featuring the lyrics “I just want your love… I just want your heartbreaking love”. Listen to the clip below.

Lorde is due to complete the UK leg of her tour in Glasgow tonight. She has previously played shows in Manchester, London, Brighton, and Birmingham.

Her last new material came with the release of her ‘Melodrama’ album in June. The record earned a glowing review and top marks from NME.

Lorde recently revealed that the album was inspired by having her “mind blown” at the age of 19.

“I basically turned 19 and the world was like: ‘Alright, we’re going to toss everything up in the air and it’s all going to come down in a really crazy way’”, she told Vogue Australia. “All of a sudden I moved out of home, I went through a break-up. It felt like every day and every night I was totally having my mind blown by all these new things.

“I really felt like a young adult for the first time, kind of socially… That period was so creative I just was like: ‘Oh, my God.’ I just couldn’t write it all down fast enough. So that’s very much what the record centred around.”