Lorde and The 1975’s Matty Healy recite Joni Mitchell lyrics on Twitter

Two artists share a Twitter back-and-forth and their fans could deal with it

Lorde and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy shared a Twitter exchange, tweeting Joni Mitchell song lyrics.

Yesterday (August 7) saw Lorde tweet lyrics from Joni Mitchell’s ‘A Case Of You’, specifically the lines: “Constantly in the darkness / If you want me I’ll be in the bar”.

Healy later replied with the next lyrics from the song: “On the back of a cartoon coaster / In the blue TV screen light”.

Fans of both artists have taken to Twitter, reacting to the exchange. See a collection of the best responses below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Lorde recently shared her music video for ‘Perfect Places’.

The song is taken from her acclaimed second album ‘Melodrama’, which was released in June. NME called it “a rudely excellent album, introspective without ever being indulgent”, awarding it five stars.

The singer tweeted a link to the video with the caption: “a drink, a drumbeat, a paradise, a prison.. a far-off island of the mind… let’s go to PERFECT PLACES.”

Last month, meanwhile, Matty Healy gave an emotive speech about racism and homophobia during The 1975’s Latitude set.

Introducing ‘Loving Someone’ during the set, frontman Healy said that ‘the world should be more like a music festival.

“If the world was like this [Latitude], everything would be fine,” Healy told the crowd. “There might be a few too many drugs, but that never hurt anybody. We’re gonna play a song that is about universal love and compassion. I’m sorry if I ever said anything about religion or about anything that ever offended anybody – I don’t wanna offend anybody, ever. My intention is to spread love and unity.”

“In particular, I wanna shout out all f the communities that are misrepresented and maligned. So, the Muslim community, the black community, the LGBTQ community. I wanna say that we stand with you and we fucking love you. We love every single person in this field. So who’s ready to get compassionate? Get them flags up!”