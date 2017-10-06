Watch Lorde cover The 1975’s ‘Somebody Else’

Singer previously described the track as "a perfect classic forever song"

Lorde has covered The 1975‘s ‘Somebody Else’.

The song featured on the British band’s latest album ‘I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it’, NME‘s Album Of The Year for 2016.

The New Zealand star covered the track during her Paris show on Thursday night (October 5). Watch fan-shot footage below.

The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy recently took to Twitter to describe Lorde as his “favourite pop star”, adding: “I love her, I rate, she’s well clever”.

Lorde had previously tweeted that ‘Somebody Else’ was her most-played song on Spotify, saying: “I’ll admit I haven’t listened to very much of this band’s music but holy shit this is a perfect classic forever song”.

Earlier in the summer, Lorde and Healy exchanged Joni Mitchell lyrics over Twitter.

Earlier this week, Lorde teased a new song on Twitter.After tweeting “will u love me? will u?” first thing, the singer-songwriter shared a clip of a new song featuring the lyrics “I just want your love… I just want your heartbreaking love”.

Lorde’s last new material came with the release of her ‘Melodrama’ album in June. The record earned top marks from NME.

The singer recently revealed that the album was inspired by having her “mind blown” at the age of 19.

“I basically turned 19 and the world was like: ‘Alright, we’re going to toss everything up in the air and it’s all going to come down in a really crazy way’”, she told Vogue Australia. “All of a sudden I moved out of home, I went through a break-up. It felt like every day and every night I was totally having my mind blown by all these new things.

“I really felt like a young adult for the first time, kind of socially… That period was so creative I just was like: ‘Oh, my God.’ I just couldn’t write it all down fast enough. So that’s very much what the record centred around.”