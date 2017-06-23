Watch Lorde perform ‘The Louvre’ for the first time at Glastonbury 2017

The New Zealand artist delivered a stunning set on The Other Stage this evening (June 23)

Lorde gave a live debut to her song ‘The Louvre’ during her captivating set on The Other Stage at Glastonbury 2017 this evening.

The ‘Melodrama’ artist took to Worthy Farm’s second biggest stage for a high-profile slot at 8:45pm, delivering an eye-catching set that delved into both her recently-released second album and her 2013 debut ‘Pure Heroine’.

Lorde topped off her rapturously-received performance by giving a live debut to the ‘Melodrama’ cut ‘The Louvre’. Before playing the song, the New Zealand artist introduced the track by dedicating it to everyone in the crowd who had a crush on someone else.

“This is a new song, and it’s about having a crush on somebody,” she began. “If you have a crush on somebody, close your eyes and listen to this song – and they might just kiss you tonight. Or maybe you’re just friends! This is ‘The Louvre’!”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Watch Lorde perform ‘The Louvre’ below.

‘The Louvre’ featured alongside the likes of ‘Homemade Dynamite’, ‘Sober’ and closer ‘Green Light’ in a crowd-pleasing set. See Lorde’s full Glastonbury setlist below.

Green Light Intro

Homemade Dynamite

Tennis Court

Magnets (Disclosure cover)

Buzzcut Season

Ribs

Sober

Sober II (Melodrama)

The Louvre

Liability

Supercut

Royals

Perfect Places

Team

Green Light

Stay tuned to NME.com for the latest news, reviews and more from across Glastonbury 2017.