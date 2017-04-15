Lorde plays first show in over 2 years at tiny surprise gig, see photos, setlist and footage

See the artist debut new material for 300 lucky fans.

Lorde played her first show in two-and-a-half years at a barbecue restaurant and music venue called Pappy + Harriet’s, located in California.

300 lucky fans were treated to an intimate performance, with Lorde selling tickets for only $20. ‘$20 tickets because i’m 20 and because i love you. let’s get raucous before coachella on sunday night AHH,’ she tweeted.

Tickets sold out in less than five minutes, with Lorde tweeting, ‘um holy shit you guys just sold that out’.

During the performance, Lorde commented, “This is a huge deal for us. We haven’t played a show since December 2014.” You can see footage and photos shared by Twitter users below.

Lorde played classic tracks ‘Royals’ and ‘Tennis Court’. She also debuted new song ‘Sober’, which you can see below.

You can see the full setlist below.

01. Green Light Intro

02. Tennis Court

03. Magnets

04. 400 Lux

05. Buzzcut Season

06. Robs

07. Sober

08. Sober Interlude

09. Liability

10. Royals

11. Team

12. Green Light

Paul McCartney also played at Pappy + Harriet’s before his Desert Trip set last year.

The Beatles legend announced his impromptu performance at Pappy & Harriet’s, a small roadhouse venue in Pioneertown near to the California festival’s site, at 10am on the day. Tickets, priced at $50 (£40) each, were made available on a first come, first served basis.

Local newspaper The Desert Sun reports that Josh Homme, who grew up in the area, was among the small number of fans in attendance. As he took to the stage, McCartney told the crowd jokingly: “This is the biggest gig we ever played!”

Meanwhile, Max Martin said that Lorde’s recent single ‘Green Light’ was ‘incorrect songwriting’.

Martin has worked with some of the biggest names in pop music and has written for the likes of Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Kelis, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.

Speaking to the New York Times, Lorde (whose real name is Ella Yellich-O’Connor’) said she asked him his opinion on the song, which was the first to be revealed from her forthcoming second album.

“He had a very specific opinion, which had to do with the melodic math – shortening a part,” she said of the consultation. She also said Martin had described the track as an example of “incorrect songwriting”.

“This wasn’t an insult,” she explained. “Just a statement of fact… It’s a strange piece of music.