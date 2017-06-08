Lorde announces world tour including UK and Europe dates

Luke Morgan Britton
By
Singer will kick off her tour in September following release of new album 'Melodrama'

Lorde has announced details of a world tour in support of her upcoming album ‘Melodrama’.

Ella Yelich-O’Connor will release her long-awaited second album ‘Melodrama‘ on June 16. She has already shared three songs from it – ‘Green Light‘, ‘Perfect Places’ and ‘Liability‘ – while she has also performed another new track, ‘Homemade Dynamite‘, live.

The singer will kick off her tour in September with a series of UK dates running into October. They include stop-offs in Manchester, London, Brighton, Birmingham and Glasgow. See those in full below. Khalid will support the star in the UK and Europe.

26 Sep – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
27 Sep – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
30 Sep – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre
1 Oct – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
2 Oct – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

Lorde will then play further dates in Europe, New Zealand and Australia through to the end of November. See her full dates here.

Lorde has also indicated that she will release a new song tonight and that more live dates will follow shortly.

During a recent interview, Lorde explained what it’s like to have synaesthesia.

“It’s hard to explain this to people who don’t have synaesthesia because they don’t know any different,” she said. “For a long time I assumed that people had a colour for each day of the week or for all of their friends’ names. Then you just realise, ‘no, you’re just weird – that’s your own name’. The work that I do is very much a reflection of the inside of my brain ‘translating the colours in her head’.”