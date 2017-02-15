Louis Theroux reveals he once took a selfie with Alex Turner

"He seemed totally bemused by who I was"

Louis Theroux has revealed that he once got a selfie with Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner.

Speaking at tonight’s (February 15) VO5 NME Awards 2017, the legendary documentary maker revealed his fandom for Turner, confessing about the only selfie he’s ever taken. “The most rock and roll thing I’ve ever done… I once met Alex Turner. I normally fly economy because I’m saving money for the license payer, but I got upgraded. Alex Turner from the Arctic Monkeys was there. I got a selfie with him. That’s the only time I’ve ever got a selfie with someone. He seemed totally bemused by who I was. And why not?”

Before winning Best Film for ‘My Scientology Movie’, Theroux said: “I love Arctic Monkeys, so it’s a shame they’re not here tonight. I’m into Arcade Fire, Queens of the Stone Age, bands like that.”

Attending the night with Adam Buxton, who presented Theroux with his added, he added: “I’m looking forward to seeing Pet Shop Boys. My kids are into Radio 1 bands, people like Skepta. It should be a good night.”

A host of stars and musicians have already hit the red carpet, including Wiley, who was dressed in a full Atletico Madrid tracksuit, Johnny Marr, Biffy Clyro, Slaves, MIA and Isaac Hempstead Wright who plays Bran Stark in Game Of Thrones.

Bastille opened the ceremony tonight at London’s O2 Academy Brixton with a live performance of ‘Good Grief’. It also features on their second album ‘Wild World’, which is also up for Best Album supported by HMV. Wiley made a special appearance after collecting the Outstanding Contribution To Music award and the Bands4Refugees supergroup performed covers to raise funds and awareness for Help Refugees.