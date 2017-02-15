Louis Theroux’s ‘My Scientology Movie’ is named Best Film at the VO5 NME Awards 2017

The documentary looks at the mysterious religion

The VO5 NME Awards 2017 prize for Best Film has gone to Louis Theroux’s ‘My Scientology Movie’.

In the film, the renowned documentary-maker explores the mysterious religion of Scientology. It beat Hollywood blockbusters Deadpool, Captain America: Civil War and Suicide Squad, the Richard Linklater-directed Everybody Wants Some!! And the Sam Neill-starring Hunt For The Wilderpeople.

The award was presented to Theroux by Adam Buxton. Accepting the accolade, Theroux said: “Thank you, simmer down. A big, big thank to NME, to everyone who voted, a big thank you to my wife, who’s had a baby while I was making this film. He’s now two and a half years old.

“But there’s one person out there that made this film possible and that is Tom Cruise. He wouldn’t be in the film but Tom if you’re out there please call my agent, let’s do an expose, I’ve already got already got a title – My Scientology Sequel.”

Director John Dower added: “We had a lot of fun making this film, we thought the Church Of Scientology were out there, and then Donald Trump came along. Thanks to Louis, my producer, editor. Who needs BAFTA when you can win a fucking NME Award?”

